Confusion prevails in both YSRCP, TDP camps in Srikakulam

Srikakulam : Confusion is prevailing in several Assembly constituencies in both ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP where the candidates are yet to be announce by high commands.

TDP announced its candidates for four Assembly seats of Itchapuram, Tekkali, Amadalavalasa and Rajam where no competition exists. In remaining six assembly seats of Palasa, Narasannapeta, Srikakulam, Etcherla, Pathapatnam and Palakonda tight competition is being witnessed for tickets.

In Palasa, party in-charge, Gouthu Sirisha and retired GST officer Juttu Thatha Rao is competing for party ticket. In Narasannapeta, sitting in-charge and former MLA Baggu Ramana Murthy and a private doctor Baggu Srinivasa Rao both are making efforts through their sources.

In Srikakulam, party in-charge and former MLA Gunda Lakshmidevi and Gondu Sankar mounting pressure on the party high command for the seat.

For Etcherla seat also competition is on between the party former state president and in-charge Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao and another leader Kalisetti Appala Naidu.

In Pathapatnam, party in-charge and former MLA Kalamata Venkata Ramana and the party leader, Mamidi Govinda Rao both are competing for party ticket.

In Palakonda also party in-charge Nimmaka JayaKrishna and another leader Padala Bhudevi are in the race.

Regarding YSRCP, in Itchapuram leaders are divided into groups and strong dissent is building up against the party candidate Piriya Vijaya and her husband and the party leader Piriya SaiRaj. Here YSRCP MLC Narthu Rama Rao is maintaining the rebel group along with fishermen and Reddika community leaders as Rama Rao belongs to Yadava community. Piriya Vijaya and Piriya SaiRaj belong to Buragana Kalinga community.

In Palasa, YSRCP leaders revolted against the sitting YSRCP MLA and minister for animal husbandry Seediri Appala Raju alleging that he tried to suppress senior leaders like Duvvada Srikanth, Duvvada Hema Babu and others in the party. They also allege as a minister, Appala Raju also failed to resolve cashew farmers issue relating to minimum support price.

In Tekkali also YSRCP leaders are divided into three groups. Senior leader and former Central minister Killi Kruparani, MLC Duvvada Srinivas and YSRCP Srikakulam MP candidate Perada Tilak belong to Kalinga community but these three leaders are maintaining three separated groups within the party.

In Narasannapeta also a group of YSRCP senior leaders from Saravakota, Jalumuru, Polaki and Narasannapeta mandals revolted against the sitting MLA and former Deputy CM Dharmana Krishna Das and issued an ultimatum to the party high command demanding change of candidate here.

In Etcherla, YSRCP sitting MLA Gorle Kiran Kumar has been facing wrath of party leaders in Ranastalam, G Sigadam, Laveru and Etcherla mandals who have organised a series of meetings against the MLA demanding change of candidate.

In Pathapatnam constituency, YSRCP sitting MLA Reddy Shanthi has been facing opposition from the party leaders in Kotturu, Meliaputti and Pathapatnam mandals. They took out a series of rallies against the MLA and issued an ultimatum to the party high command seeking replacement of candidate.

In Amadalavalasa also YSRCP sitting MLA and Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram is facing strong resistance from party senior leaders Chintada Ravi Kumar, Suvvari Gandhi, Kota Govinda Rao and others.

In Rajam constituency, YSRCP sitting MLA, Kambala Jogulu shifted to Anakapalli district and new candidate Tale Rajesh was brought in. But senior leaders feel offend with sudden change of candidate by the party high command.