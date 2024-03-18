Cong will not secure even a single Assembly seat in AP: IT Minister

Visakhapatnam: Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that no matter how hard the Congress Party tries to prove its existence in Andhra Pradesh, it could not secure even one Assembly seat in the ensuing polls. Speaking to media here on Sunday, Amarnath alleged that Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila Reddy read TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu’s agenda. He criticised that Naidu has made alliances directly with one party and indirectly with the other.

The IT Minister said that the Congress Party, which has divided Andhra Pradesh, has no right to talk about the state and its welfare.

He pointed out that the public meeting held on Saturday at the premises of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was not an All India Congress Committee meeting but a meeting of Chandrababu’s committee.

Amarnath said that only the YSR Congress Party, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant union leaders and those who consider the steel plant as their sentiment have the right to fight against the privatisation of the VSP.

Further, referring to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s remarks on the real successor of YS Rajasekhar Reddy, the IT Minister opined it became clear in 2019 polls.

Assuring the party cadre, Amarnath promised to take the responsibility of recognising their efforts towards working for the party for the last 15 years.

Amarnath explained that Gudivada and Tippala families have three generations of political experience in Gajuwaka. He mentioned that he knows how the Tippala family worked for the victory of his grandfather Gudivada Appanna.

The IT Minister recalled when T Nagireddy contested against JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan, he brought a good majority from his village Mindi and contributed to Nagireddy’s victory.

Speaking on the occasion, former MLA Tippala Gurumurthy Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has benefited every household in the state.

Former MLA Chintalapudi Venkataramaiah mentioned that Amarnath is the closest person to the Chief Minister and if he wins, the constituency will develop on all fronts.

YSRCP leader Tippala Devan Reddy, who presided over the meeting, said every person should work together to ensure the party candidate succeeds.