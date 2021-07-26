Cops urge tribals to keep off Maoists

Visakhapatnam: ASP Chintapalli Tushar Dudi said it was quite surprising and shocking to see Maoists talking about women empowerment and speaking about their ideology which is hollow.

Those who do not pay heed to their alerts will be branded as 'informers' and killed mercilessly. This is what the Maoists leaders in the garb of their ideology are indulged in, the ASP pointed out.

Apart from selling ganja, some are resorting to intimidating contractors and businessmen to extort money from them and providing the amount to Maoists as party fund, Tushar Dudi mentioned.

In recent times, several Maoists were resorted to sexual assault on their women colleagues. Korra Pilku of Kothapalem village of GK Veedhi mandal and Gemmili Bhaskar Rao and Pangi Sattibabu of Veeravaram village, Chintapalli mandal when they were killed mercilessly, their wives were also kicked and assaulted in an inhuman manner in spite of their fervent pleas.

Moreover, all the documents in the dump that were recovered during the encounter at Teegalametta were found to be not discussing any development of the tribals in the form of road infrastructure, cell tower or any other development programme. They only spoke about how to extract money in the name of ganja business and from road contractors which is said to be their main plan of action.

The ASP appealed to the tribal people not to believe in the Maoists or those coming in the name of 'fake' ideologies but most of the times resort to attacks on the innocent tribals to save their skin.

Collection of levies in the name of tribal development and extortions are a bane in the region.

The ASP appealed to tribals to chase the Maoists away from the Agency area.