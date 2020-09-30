Corona positive cases rise to 50,395 in Visakhapatnam district 

Visakhapatnam: The district recorded 381 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 50,395. Till now, 45,894 patients were discharged from various hospitals after their complete recovery.

Visakhapatnam reported three more deaths on Tuesday and the death toll reached 396 in the district so far. There are 4,105 very active cases in the district now. Very active clusters are 54, active clusters 24 and dormant clusters 640. Denotified clusters are 192 in the district, according to the district special officer for Covid-19 and KGH Superintendent P V Sudhakar.