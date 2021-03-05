CPI national secretary K Narayana-seer meet creates a buzz

Visakhapatnam: A communist leader, who stays away from caste, religion and God, meeting a spiritual Guru has created a buzz here.

Though it is a common practice for politicians to seek spiritual intervention in times of the elections, CPI national secretary K Narayana meeting the chief pontiff of Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham Swaroopanandendra Saraswathi and seeking his blessings garnered wide attention in the political circles. The CPI leader visited the peetham when he was campaigning for the contesting candidate Yashoda from the 97th ward and sought the seer's blessings for the candidate. He made it clear that there's no political motive behind the meeting.

In the past few years, a campaign is going on in both the Telugu states that the contesting candidates who seek blessings of seer Swaroopanandendra Swami are sure to emerge victorious in the elections.

It may be recalled that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao performed Raja Shyamala Devi yagam at the Swami's ashram before the elections and emerged victorious.

It is said that victory in the elections is assured for those who participate in the yagam.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy followed suit. Before the general elections in 2019, he participated in the Raja Shyamala Devi yagam held at Sarada Peetham and became the Chief Minister.

Union and state ministers, MLAs and politicians will make a beeline to the ashram during their visit to the city.