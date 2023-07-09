CPI to organise bus yatra from Aug 16 to save AP

Visakhapatnam: To save Andhra Pradesh, a bus yatra will begin at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) relay hunger strike camp from August 16 and conclude in Tirupati on September 6, said CPI state assistant secretaries M Nageswara Rao and JV Satyanarayana Murthy.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, they said there was no development in the state as well as across the country. They criticised the BJP government at the Centre creating religious conflicts to come to power in the next elections.

The BJP leadership has realised that the BJP’s graph is falling after the defeat in the Karnataka elections, opined the CPI leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who cannot stop the destruction going on in Manipur, wants to stop the war going on between Ukraine and Russia, Satyanarayana Murthy pointed out. He lamented that Modi is conspiring to win the next election with lies and conspiracies, violating the constitutional values and damaging the unity in the country.

He reminded that Narendra Modi won the election by provoking against Muslims and Christians in the last election. Nageswara Rao objected to the BJP leadership at the Centre for not taking action against the BJP Chief Minister in Manipur, even though he failed to maintain law and order.

Speaking about the politics of the state, Nageswara Rao criticised the YSRCP government for not strongly questioning the implementation of the state bifurcation Act. The AP government is not talking about the centre’s decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, he alleged. The state MPs had never spoken on the VSP’s issue and the need to be continued as PSU in the Lok Sabha, they objected.

The CPI state assistant secretaries alleged that the state government is cooperating with the Union government in the matter of privatisation of the VSP. Satyanarayana Murthy said the state government should be responsible for the sand mafia and liquor mafia in the state.

CPI Visakhapatnam district secretary M Pydiraju and CN Kshetra Pal participated in the conference.