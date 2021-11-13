CPI(M) demands open auction of GVMC commercial units

Visakhapatnam: The CPI(M) leaders demanded an open auction for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation shops, kalyanamandapams and markets.



Speaking to the media here on Friday, party secretary B Ganga Rao and member RKSV Kumar demanded that action should be taken against the shopkeepers who failed to pay the arrears.

They appealed to the GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha for the implementation of an auction system every three years.

CPI(M) leaders demanded an action should be taken against those who have failed to pay the shop leases.

Ganga Rao and Kumar mentioned that GVMC was earning crores of income through various commercial properties. However, the corporation lost a huge income due to negligence of the authorities in collecting leases.

They alleged that many shops, markets and wedding halls were given at low rents for years, violating norms. They opined that such activities should come to an end. Some officials and employees have been accused of being involved in these illegal activities.

Ganga Rao said GVMC has set up a five-member committee to study and report on shop leases, sub leases, wedding halls and markets. The committee submitted a report on 113 shops, but only 54 shopkeepers accepted and came forward to pay the arrears. He demanded that the lease period of the remaining shops should be cancelled, and an open auction should take place.

He alleged that some of the officials worked hand in glove with the leaseholders and were favourable to them. After the end of the lease period, the authorities increased the rent by 33 per cent instead of auction.