Defence Minister commissions INS Sandhayak at Naval Dockyard

Visakhapatnam: The advanced survey vessel INS Sandhayak has been commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The ‘Sandhayak’, meaning one who carries out a special search, is the first of the four advanced survey vessels, Its primary role is to carry out coastal and deep-water hydrographic survey of ports, navigational channels, exclusive economic zones and collection of oceanographic data for defence. In addition, the vessel performs search and rescue operations and functions as a hospital ship in times of contingency.

During the commissioning ceremony, the Defence Minister laid emphasis on how gaining expertise and knowledge aids in becoming more powerful and enhancing the prowess of the Indian Navy in protecting the oceans and carrying out maritime trade.

Along with securing the sea, the Indian Navy is also keen on protecting the friendly foreign oceans and by doing so, it clearly reflects the country’s culture and its intention which is transparent, the Defence Minister underlined.

Terming the induction of Sandhayak as a momentous endeavour, the Defence Minister highlighted how the Indian Navy has responded in terms of securing the Indian Ocean and Indian Pacific Region. Recalling how the Indian Navy rescued a group of fishermen recently, the Defence Minister laid emphasis that the country is intolerant towards maritime piracy, smuggling and that the surveillance has been intensified in sensitive regions to place a check on narcotics and human trafficking, among other illegal activities.

Constructed at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata, INS Sandhayak incorporated 80 percent of the indigenous content which indicates India’s prowess in designing warships. The 110-m long ship was decommissioned on June 4, 2021. The ship undertook over 200 hydrographic surveys and proved its mettle in a host of operations. The reincarnated vessel can sail over a maximum speed of 18 knots, collects side scan and back scatter data for seabed classification and generates charts and maps for safe navigation of ships.

During his address at the commissioning ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar mentioned that INS Sandhayak would provide hydrographic assistance to friends and partners across the oceans. “Such versatility makes the ship a unique asset of national maritime power. As a navy, we have made an unequivocal commitment to be a complete Atma Nirbhar force by 2047 to support our nation’s vision of transforming into a developed nation in the Amrit Kaal. GRSE, among others, will be an important partner, towards this journey,” said Admiral Hari Kumar.

Further the CNS mentioned that going ahead, 64 out of 66 ships and submarines, are being built in Indian shipyards. This means that the navy will invest thousands of crores in this sector, enhancing capacity of the yards, and capabilities of the yard workers and those employed in ancillary industries, Admiral Hari Kumar informed.

