Despite bad weather, LHS built in a record time

Waltair division officials installing a Limited Height Subway at Kantakapalli to eliminate a level crossing
Visakhapatnam: Despite challenging weather conditions, Waltair division officials completed a Limited Height Subway (LHS) at Kantakapalli to eliminate a level crossing.

The LHS was constructed in a record time of six hours. Its construction process was monitored by Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, ADRMs, and senior officers from the engineering, traction, and signal and telecommunication departments. Carried out under the cut and cover method, the construction involved excavation below the mainline tracks and the placement of base slabs.

The prefabricated boxes were installed below the mainline tracks for the construction of the LHS. Backfilling of earth and ballast was also completed quickly. The purpose of the project was to enable the closure of level crossing No. 477, enhancing safety and efficiency. Following the completion of the project, train services resumed after a few hours.

