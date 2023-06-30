DM&HO interacts with locals of Saripalle

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the village health clinic family doctor programme, District Medical and Health Officer P Jagadeeswar Rao visited Saripalle of Pendurthi mandal here on Friday.

The DM&HO held a review meeting with the PHC doctors and health staff at the clinic and instructed the MLHP, ANM and ASHA workers to identify high risk pregnant women in their purview and refer them to primary health centre for doctor's advice, follow up on required treatment and plan the vaccination programme.

ANMs with the help of ASHA workers should lead the vaccination programme in their respective areas and ASHA workers need to upload the app to update the statistics on a continuous basis.

Later, the DM&HO paid a visit to Saripalle VHC and interacted with the locals. A team of doctors and health workers accompanied the District Medical and Health Officer.