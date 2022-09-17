Doubts over same TDP team contesting in 24

Visakhapatnam: The TDP MLAs in Visakhapatnam are set to face a tough fight in the ensuing general elections against the YSRCP candidates.

If the announcement made by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in recent Telugu Desam Legislative Party (TDLP) meeting that the present TDP MLAs would get a chance once again to pitch against the YSRCP candidates in the 2024 polls holds sway.

Despite the 'Jagan-wave that gripped most districts across the state in last elections, the scenario was quite different in Visakhapatnam city.

Here, the TDP candidates had won in all the four major constituencies in the city. They included Ganta Srinivasa Rao in Visakhapatnam North, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar in South, Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu in the East and P G V R Naidu (Ganababu) in the West constituencies. However, of the four MLAs in the city, South constituency Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar had shifted loyalties, while other TDP MLAs Ganababu, Ganta Srinivasa Rao and Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu continue to be with the TDP.

With the recent announcement made by Naidu on the continuation of the sitting MLAs in the next elections, the debate over who would be contesting in the polls has picked up momentum among the political circles. In the TDLP meeting, Naidu stressed that the TDP MLAs who have been fighting strongly against the YSRCP government and extending support to the party activists, workers even as false cases were foisted against them would get a chance to contest in the next elections. But in Visakhapatnam, such apparent dedication, however, seems to be lacking.

Of the three TDP sitting MLAs, East constituency MLA Ramakrishnababu is actively taking part in the party activities and standing as a pillar of support to the party workers.

In contrast, North constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao had not only remained inactive in party events for long but also had tendered his resignation during the initial stages of Ukku stir. Currently, the resignation is pending with the Speaker. In order to make his presence felt, Srinivasa Rao, however, takes part in party activities once in a while.

As far as West constituency MLA Ganababu is concerned, it is hard to say whether he is with the party or not as he rarely attends party programmes. To resolve the constituency issues, the MLA keeps dashing letters to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. This apart, the MLA visits the calamity-affected areas in the constituency. Except for these, Ganababu remains a mute spectator in the party protests and other major events.

Given their nonchalant attitude towards the party activities, traces of doubt began to crop up whether Ganta and Ganababu would get a chance to contest again or not.

Meanwhile, a team of former TDP MLAs are working towards strengthening the party in the city. They include Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Palla Srinivasa Rao, Peela Govinda Satyanarayana and Gandi Babji. And the scope for them getting a chance to contest in the next elections could not be brushed aside.

If the sitting MLAs and those striving hard for the party get a chance to pitch as MLA candidates, a majority of TDP candidates who contested in 2019 elections would vie for the seats in 2024 polls too.