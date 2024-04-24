Dr Lankapalli Bullayya inks pact with L&T

Visakhapatnam: Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College of Engineering in association with L&T EduTech will be launching a college connect programme for the first and second year engineering students along with employability skilling programme for the final year and pre-final year students.

MoU was signed between both the institutions to announce the launch of these programmes on the campus. The move aims at bridging the gap between industry and academia by imparting necessary technical and soft skills in respective branches of engineering.

Secretary and Correspondent of the college Dr G Madhu Kumar mentioned that students were missing hands-on experience and hence the agreement serves as an opportunity for students to broaden their vision and gain practical experience. The MoU signing event was attended by MF Febin, business head, College Connect, L&T EduTech, among others.