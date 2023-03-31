Visakhapatnam: DRM interacts with Passenger Amenities Committee

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Anup Satpathy, held discussions with the Passenger Amenities Committee (PAC) and discussed various issues of passenger amenities here on Thursday. The PAC members inspected passenger amenities at various stations in Waltair Division from March 26 to 30.





The inspection was focused on basic passenger amenities such as availability of drinking water, waiting halls, toilet facilities, platform shelters, foot over bridges, sitting arrangements for the passengers, and catering stalls were inspected thoroughly at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Borraguhalu, Shimiliguda, Araku, Gorapur, Machhakunda Road, Darliput, Damanjodi, Koraput and Visakhapatnam.





The PAC team have interacted with the passengers at waiting halls, on the platform to get feedback and also interacted with the staff working at the stations.ADRM (Operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo, senior divisional engineer (Coordination) PK Maharana, senior divisional operations manager G Suneel Kumar, senior divisional commercial manager AK Tripathi, and other officers took part in the meeting.