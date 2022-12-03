Efforts are on to implement 5G in AP from April, says MP GVL Narasimha Rao

Visakhapatnam: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that the Central government is working towards implementing 5G services in AP from April. Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Friday, the MP said that by initiating the services in AP, the state will develop in several fields. Also, the MP said high-speed Vande Bharat trains will commence from Visakhapatnam soon.

The Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has agreed to run three train services from Visakhapatnam to Tirupati, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, he informed, adding that he has written a letter to this effect to the Union Minister along with operationalisation of South Coast Railway zone. The MP said that the BJP would give its complete support for the development of Visakhapatnam as an IT hub.

Talking about the Polavaram project, he alleged that both the ruling party and Telugu Desam Party aimed for commissions and did not focus on the project. He asked whether the leaders of both the parties were ready for a detailed discussion on the project. Even though both the TDP and YSRCP formed Special Investigation Team to investigate into the land scams, the reports were yet to be released. The MP denied any gap existing between Jana Sena and BJP and that the alliance would work to give a tough fight to the YSRCP.