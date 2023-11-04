Live
Eluru: Balotsav brings out innate talent of kids
Highlights
Highlights
Eluru : District collector Prasanna Venkatesh along with two Godavari district teachers’ MLC Shaik Sabji released a poster for the fourth Helapuri Balotsav at the Collectorate here on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, collector said programmes like Balotsav helps in refining the innate talent of children. The Balotsav is scheduled to be held in Eluru on December 16 and 17.
MLC Sabji said that students from 400 schools belonging to Eluru city, Rural, Pedapadu, Pedavegi, Denduluru, Bhimadolu, Musunuru mandals are invited for the festival. Balotsav invitation committee president A Nageswararao and others were present.
