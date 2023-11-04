Eluru: Balotsav brings out innate talent of kids

Eluru : District collector Prasanna Venkatesh along with two Godavari district teachers’ MLC Shaik Sabji released a poster for the fourth Helapuri Balotsav at the Collectorate here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, collector said programmes like Balotsav helps in refining the innate talent of children. The Balotsav is scheduled to be held in Eluru on December 16 and 17.

MLC Sabji said that students from 400 schools belonging to Eluru city, Rural, Pedapadu, Pedavegi, Denduluru, Bhimadolu, Musunuru mandals are invited for the festival. Balotsav invitation committee president A Nageswararao and others were present.