  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

EVMs malfunction at Gajuwaka booths

EVMs malfunction at Gajuwaka booths
x
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: EVMs at polling station number - 21 ZPH High School in Gajuwaka Constiency are not working properly. While total votes polled were 324,...

Visakhapatnam: EVMs at polling station number - 21 ZPH High School in Gajuwaka Constiency are not working properly. While total votes polled were 324, machine is showing 334.

Polling came to a halt due to malfunctioning of machines at Gajuwaka.

Complaints were raised with the authorities who are looking into the issue.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X