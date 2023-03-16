'Exercise Sea Dragon 23' aims to achieve high levels of synergy

Visakhapatnam: A P8 aircraft of the Indian Navy arrived at Guam, USA to participate in the 'Exercise Sea Dragon 23'.



The third edition of the coordinated multilateral ASW exercise for Long Range MR ASW aircraft conducted by the US Navy will continue till March 30.



The exercise stresses on coordinated anti-submarine warfare among the participating countries, the Indian Navy stated.



Over the past years, the complexity and scope of these exercises have increased steadily to include advanced ASW drills.



'Exercise Sea Dragon 23' will test the capabilities of participating aircraft in tracking simulated and live underwater targets, while sharing mutual expertise. The exercise would witness representation by an Indian Navy P8I along with P8A of the US Navy, P1 from the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force, CP 140 from the Royal Canadian Air Force and P3C from the Republic of Korea Navy.



The exercise aims to achieve high levels of synergy and coordination among friendly navies, which is based on their shared values and commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific.