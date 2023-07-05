Experts offer valuable insights at Global Tech-20 Summit-2023

Visakhapatnam: The Global Tech-20 Summit 2023, a series of pre-eminent gatherings held in Paris, France and London concluded.

These events served as the precursor to the ensuing Global Pharma-20 Summit and Global Health-20 Summits set to take place in India and other G20 nations as part of the G20 India Presidency promotion.

Scholars, innovative scientists and eminent physicians took part in the London chapter of the summit, the G20 Affordable and Accessible Health Summit pre-meeting. These experts were invited to contribute abstracts for impactful sessions with an objective of advancing affordable healthcare in G20 nations.

Exceptional abstracts, handpicked through a stringent selection process, have the potential to secure coveted speaker slots in the final programme, thereby amplifying their reach and influence. “Moreover, these contributions may be recognised with prestigious awards at conferences and select Global Health-20 summits in New Delhi, Visakhapatnam, and Hyderabad,” shared Srinubabu Gedela, co-coordinator of the Global Tech-20 Summits, Global Pharma-20 Summits and G20 Accessible Healthcare Summit series.

The Paris leg of the Global Tech Summit was a two-day event that showcased a plethora of keynote forums, panel discussions and scientific programmes.

The Global Tech Summit is a leading international event that brings business leaders, political leaders, and other experts on to a platform to discuss important global issues and the role that technology could play. The summit is committed to producing outstanding, market-driven events that drive innovation and offer valuable insights into accessible healthcare.