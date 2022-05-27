Fifteen injured and three critical as a van overturns in Gummalagondi in Visakhapatnam

In a tragic incident, eighteen people were injured when a van overturned while returning from a wedding reception in Gummalagondi in Visakhapatnam. The condition of three of them is critical. According to the eyewitness, the bride from Galikonda village in Mandal and the groom from Lakkavaram village were married on Wednesday night and reached Lakkavaram village from Galikonda in a van all night. They left for their hometown after lunch on Thursday afternoon.



However, the Bolero vehicle brakes failed on Boosula Ghat Road. Kakuri Narsingarao (45) of Gummalagondi village, Srihari (18) of Battunur village and Samuel (20) were seriously injured in the accident. They were shifted in 108 vehicle to GK Veedhi PHC while Medical Officer Ram Nayak provided medical treatment and shifted them to Chintapalli for better treatment. From there they were shifted to Narsipatnam Area Hospital. The remaining 15 survived with minor injuries.



According to the victims, the accident took place when a large number of people were loaded into the vehicle. SI Sameer said that a case has been registered and is being investigated.