Film producer Nutan Naidu gets into trouble after posing himself as retired IAS officer

The police who have caught hold of Nutan Naidu in Dalit youth tonsure case in Udupi is being shifted to Visakhapatnam. It is reported that an in-depth inquiry will also be held for allegedly posing himself as retired IAS officer PV Ramesh. It is learnt that the police have identified Nutan Naidu as involved in the tonsure case. The inquest heard that he had spoken to his wife Madhu Priya on a net call even before and after the incident. Nutan Naidu, who was absconding, was arrested by the police at Udupi railway station in Karnataka on Thursday night. A case of SC and ST atrocity has already been registered against him for abusing a Dalit youth.

In this context, the communities are demanding that a rowdysheet be opened against Nutan Naidu for committing many irregularities in the past. On August 29, police arrested seven accused, including the his wife, in connection with the tonsure case. However, Nutan Naidu, who had already fled, devised a plan to save his wife, he phoned to the KGH superintendent Sudhakar and posed himself that he was former IAS officer PV Ramesh and directed him to state that his wife had to be treated at the hospital for two weeks.



However, KGH Superintendent Sudhakar had an acquaintance with PV Ramesh and became suspicious and called him and said that someone was calling him by his name. With this P.V. Ramesh lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of Police. When the police traced the number, the real thing came out. Naidu was on his way to Mumbai when he was spotted at the Udupi railway station and taken into custody.



Retired IAS PV Ramesh also responded on the issue through his Twitter handle by writing, " Shocked to learn that a conman #NutanNaidu contacted officials & public from +91 82979 89375 & other numbers claiming to be PV Ramesh, Addl Chief Secretary to CM, demanding money & favours. This is not only a serious crime, but also an affront to my impeccable integrity,"

I appeal to all officials & public to report any instance of contact from anyone claiming to be PV Ramesh / ACS 2 CM / any official from #CMO of AP seeking money/ favours / promise of benefit of any nature to DGP / CP Vizag / to me 0863-2446641/ 42; 08447551234/ 089785 48686. — PV Ramesh (@RameshPV2010) September 4, 2020



In another tweet he wrote, " I plead with every citizen 2 report any instance of anyone demanding money/ material benefit /any corrupt practice anytime, particularly in my name or anyone related to me. I led a life of absolute integrity & it's a matter of grave concern that a con should tarnish my reputation."

