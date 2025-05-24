Fire mishap at VSP’s Steel Melting Shop-2

Visakhapatnam: A massive fire broke out at around 8 am on Friday at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

The incident took place at SMS-2/CCM-2 inside the plant following a leakage from the hose carrying oil from CCM-2 oscillator tank. The fire occurred as the leaked oil came in contact with hot ambience. This led to burning of a few electric cables and hydraulic hoses.

Immediately after knowing about the leakage, the fire personnel swung into action to douse the fire.

In a statement released from the plant management, the situation was brought under control by 8.25 am and the restoration work of the system

resumed with immediate effect at the site.

It further said that there was no damage to the property and no one was injured in the incident.

It may be recalled that in May, another fire accident occurred at the plant when molten steel severed the ladle during transit from the blast furnace to the steel melting shop.

Trade union leaders alleged that despite repeated accidents, the plant management is not bothered about the safety of the workers and accidents continue to recur.