Fishermen share their woes with vizag South MLA

Visakhapatnam: Members of Andhra Pradesh Mechanised Fishing Boat Operators Association met Visakhapatnam south constituency MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav and brought their problems to his notice and appealed to resolve them.

Association president Vasupalli Janakiram, fishermen leaders shared their woes which were pending for years with the MLA. Janakiram requested that funds of Rs 1.35 crore released by the government for 36 fishing boat operators should be handed over to the boat owners. The MLA was also asked to provide compensation to 15 fishing boats that accidentally sank in the sea while hunting. The association members appealed to the MLA to release the diesel subsidy arrears pending between 2017 and 2020. About Rs 2.77 crore of arrears to be distributed to 300 boat owners, they informed.

Association members asked Vamsi Krishna Srinivas to bring their issues to the notice of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and Fisheries Minister K Atchannaidu and help them provide compensation to the fishermen.

Responding to them, the MLA assured them that he would meet the Joint Director of the Fisheries Department and work out a plan to resolve their issues at the earliest.