Focusing on millet production and consumption

Visakhapatnam: In a step to lend support to the United Nations General Assembly's declaration of '2023' as 'International Year of Millets', a host of programmes form a part of the day-long event at Anakapalli.

Hosted by NABARD and Sarada Valley Development Samithi that lend assistance to 'millet sisters', among other associations, the event includes a walkathon, inauguration of mobile millet marketing vans followed by an exhibition of millet-based products, launch of publications related to millets and rewards and recognition of FPOs and NGOs promoting millet cultivation and products.

Scientists from Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), officials from NABARD and experts from Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University shared insights into various means to promote the production and consumption of millets, improvement techniques and ways to strengthen the scientific community in a big way.

Stakeholders at the conclave discussed the roadmap ahead for the promotion of millets in Andhra Pradesh and shared best practices that can be adopted in the region.



