Foot-tapping tracks blare out all day as contestants canvass hard

Vsakhapatnam: ‘Manchi ki maaru peru, mana BJP abhyarthi’, ‘Mee votu cycle gurthuke’, ‘Mee abhyarthi gurthu-glass’, ‘Bali ra bali bali ra bali ra Pulivendulalo puttindi puli ra...’ The foot-tapping civic poll campaign tracks of the contesting candidates played non-stop from the early hours of Friday.

As contestants made the best of every moment before the campaigning period ended, roads in several localities were chock-a-block while they appealed to voters to cast their vote and extend support. As campaigning halted 48 hours before the civic polls (officially by Friday evening), aspirants from the alliance and YSRCP along with independent candidates wasted no time canvassing.

Fortunately, the weather was merciful after Cyclone Arnab, allowing contestants to canvass vigorously. For a moment, several areas resembled a scene from the Ram Charan-starrer ‘Rangasthalam’, where extensive campaigning takes place for Aadhi Pinisetty, supported by an army of villagers. Likewise, surrounded by scores of supporters, contestants in Visakhapatnam grabbed the voters’ attention. The mood was upbeat as aspirants roamed the streets, greeting people with folded hands, distributing leaflets, and encouraging voters to exercise their franchise cautiously while flashing a broad smile. With loudspeakers blaring out peppy campaign tracks in high decibels, some passersby and those watching the canvassing from their residences could not help but shake a leg to the pulsating tunes. Bursting firecrackers, shouting slogans and playing drums, contestants canvassed from one ward to the next at their own pace as their party flags fluttered high all along the street with their supporters.