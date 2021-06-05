For Kara Mastaru, Vizag holds a special place

Visakhapatnam: The demise of the veteran story writer and poet Kalipatnam Ramarao came as a rude shock to his students and admirers in Visakhapatnam.

Dearly known as 'Kara Mastaru', he got trained as a teacher at a secondary grade training school in Bheemunipatnam.

His students reminisce that he had close attachment with the City of Destiny as he spent most part of his life in Visakhapatnam. Most of his literary works were written here. Also, he was the mentor for many budding writers in and around Visakhapatnam.

Kara mastaru served as a Mathematics teacher at St Anthony's High School in the port city and retired in 1979.

Kalipatnam Ramarao was a writer, a narrator and a critic. His writing style was simple and his works leave an impression among the readers.

In 2014, the alumni of St Anthony's High School honoured Kara Mastaru as a mark of his 90th birthday in the city. Close to 600 students (1953 to 1979 batch) availed the opportunity to honour their favourite Mathematics master under the banner of 'Kalipatnam Navathitharunam'. Marking the occasion, Kara Mastaru released a souvenir that contained opinions of the writers from across the state about the master. It was one of the biggest events Kara Mastaru ever attended in recent times and was said to be his last biggest event too. A large number of writers and literary enthusiasts across the state participated in the programme.

Kara Mastaru bagged a number of national and state awards, including the Kendriya Sahitya Academy Award for 'Yagam' that focused on social reforms.

The eminent poet holds honorary doctorates from various universities. In Visakhapatnam, writers and literary lovers expressed grief over the demise of Kara Mastaru. They mentioned that his passing away left a void in their lives which can never be replaced. Expressing deep condolences over the sudden demise of noted writer Dr. Kalipatnam Ramarao, GITAM Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor K. Sivaramakrishna said the poet inspired many writers. The V-C mentioned that Telugu literature lost one of its pillars.