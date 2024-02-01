  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Former minister Ravela joins YSRCP

Former minister Ravela joins YSRCP
x
Highlights

Former minister Ravela Kishore Babu and his wife Santi Jyothi joined YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office on Wednesday.

Tadepalli : Former minister Ravela Kishore Babu and his wife Santi Jyothi joined YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office on Wednesday.

Party MP Nandigam Suresh, MLC L Appi Reddy and Prathipadu YSRCP coordinator Balasani Kirnan Kumar were also present.

Former IRS officer Ch Wilson Babu of Guntur and his family members also joined YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister at the camp office here on Wednesday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X