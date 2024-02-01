Former minister Ravela joins YSRCP

Tadepalli : Former minister Ravela Kishore Babu and his wife Santi Jyothi joined YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office on Wednesday.

Party MP Nandigam Suresh, MLC L Appi Reddy and Prathipadu YSRCP coordinator Balasani Kirnan Kumar were also present.

Former IRS officer Ch Wilson Babu of Guntur and his family members also joined YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister at the camp office here on Wednesday.