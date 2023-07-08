Free certificate course in Andhra Natyam at SKVT

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Dr Ebel Rajababu, Principal of SKVT College, said that an agreement has been signed with Telugu department to introduce Andhra Natyam Certificate Course under the joint management of SKVT Government Degree College and Kalapriya Institute. Apart from the students of the college, anyone interested can avail of the opportunity, he added.

Achanta Chandrasekhar, president of Kalapriya Institute, said that Andhra Natyam is a very ancient form of dance and there was evidence that it has been popular since the time of Buddha. Andhra Natyam developed into a full-fledged dance science through ‘Padmasri’ Nataraja Ramakrishna, he added.

Dr PVB Sanjeeva Rao, Head of the Telugu Department of SKVT College, said that this course is being started on the occasion of Nataraja Ramakrishna’s centenary celebrations. This is a 3-month course and it is completely free. Course convener Palli Sudha said that anyone can join this course irrespective of age. Lasya - dance style, worship dance, Asthana Nrityam and Parijatha dance will be taught to women, while Perini and Yodha dance will be taught to men. Everyone is requested to take advantage of this opportunity. Students K Jaya Durga Bhavani, V Nandini and others were present on the occasion.