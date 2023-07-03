Free medical camp held at Rayudupakala

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Dr Kandula Krishna Teja of Kandula Neuro Care Hospital said that their aim is to make best medical services available to the people in rural areas.

He conducted a free medical camp at Rayudupakala village of Rajahmundry rural mandal on Sunday. Medical tests were conducted for brain, spinal and nerve-related diseases and other health problems. Free sugar and BP tests were conducted and medicines were distributed to all.

Dr Krishna Teja said that medical tests were conducted on 200 people and provided treatment. People of Rayudupakala and Kolamuru villages attended this medical camp.