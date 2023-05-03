From Tier II, Vizag gears up to be a Tier I city

Visakhapatnam: The 300-MW Integrated Data Park to come up with 100 percent renewable energy would transform the way Visakhapatnam would be looking going forward, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said.



Laying foundation stone for the Integrated Data Centre at Rushikonda Hills on Wednesday, the Chief Minister termed the movement as historic. "With the Adani Group bringing submarine cable from Singapore, the integrated data centre is going to be the biggest park in the country," the Chief Minister mentioned.



With this facility, the Chief Minister said, the connectivity, Internet usage and the speed of the data would drastically improve and would be a major boost for Visakhapatnam. "From a Tier II city, the data centre with an investment outlay of Rs.21,800 crore will aid in transforming Visakhapatnam into Tier I city. It would provide employment opportunities to 40,000 people. The data centre gains another significance as it is totally green. The entire power comes from renewable sources and it would be a gamechanger in the IT sector," the Chief Minister stated.

The data centre will be set up with a combination of IT development park, IT skill development centre and recreational hub in Visakhapatnam in seven years time.