GIMSR Hospital resumes general services in Visakhapatnam
Visakhapatnam: With the number of active coronavirus cases receding steadily, the GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) Hospital resumed general services from Monday.
GIMSR Hospital Superintendent N Dwarakanath said GIMSR hospital, which was converted into a Covid hospital earlier, has been reinstated to provide general and emergency services.
GIMSR is endowed with a central laboratory that works 24 hours under the supervision of a qualified pathologist, microbiologist and biochemist for all routine and special haematological, serological, microbiological and biochemical tests.
The Radiology department is provided with X-ray machines of 600 MA, 400 MA and two mobile x-rays (100 MA and 60 MA) supported by two ultrasound machines. This apart, two ambulance services are made available at Hospital premises round the clock.