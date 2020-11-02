GIMSR Hospital resumes general services in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: With the number of active coronavirus cases receding steadily, the GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) Hospital resumed general services from Monday.

GIMSR Hospital Superintendent N Dwarakanath said GIMSR hospital, which was converted into a Covid hospital earlier, has been reinstated to provide general and emergency services.

GIMSR is endowed with a central laboratory that works 24 hours under the supervision of a qualified pathologist, microbiologist and biochemist for all routine and special haematological, serological, microbiological and biochemical tests.

The Radiology department is provided with X-ray machines of 600 MA, 400 MA and two mobile x-rays (100 MA and 60 MA) supported by two ultrasound machines. This apart, two ambulance services are made available at Hospital premises round the clock.