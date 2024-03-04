Golden jubilee celebrations of Dr Lankapalli Bullayya conclude

Visakhapatnam: Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College (LBC) wore a festive look as it celebrated its golden jubilee on Sunday.

Commemorating 50 years of its unwavering commitment to education and community service, the college saw convergence of alumni, faculty, students, and guests on the occasion.

A host of programmes were held marking the golden jubilee celebrations that concluded on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, founder president of the college K Jaya Bharath Reddy briefed about the institution’s remarkable journey in imparting holistic education to students. He extended gratitude to those who contributed significant achievements in taking the college’s legacy way forward.

A felicitation ceremony was held for the teachers. Secretary and Correspondent of the college Dr G Madhu Kumar appreciated them for their pivotal role in nurturing generations of students, who stood out in various fields.

The inaugural batch of students also received accolades for their contribution to the institution and their notable achievements across diverse fields. Prof KC Reddy, president of the LBC vowed to uphold the founders’ vision and objectives, aspiring to elevate the college to international standards of academic prowess.

The event was graced by founder chairman of Cyient BVR Mohan Reddy, Justice DVSS Somayajulu, and former Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das. They lauded the significant milestones achieved by the college over the past five decades, underscoring its enduring dedication to academic excellence, innovation, and societal impact.

Among others, retired IAS officer Ajeya Kallam, actor Subhalekha Sudhakar, attended.

A souvenir encapsulating the glorious journey of the college for the past 50 years was unveiled. Students showcased their creative expertise by performing an enthralling cultural show.