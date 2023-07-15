Live
- Centre of Excellence in Concrete inaugurated
- Plots in Jagananna Smart Towns suitable for middle-class
- 2,832 petitions resolved during ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ drive
- Panchakarla drops enough hints at joining JSP
- Kharif Season: Farmers face hardships as rains play truant
- CM giving top priority to Vizag development: Mayor
- Plans afoot to set up Toy Park in 1,000 acres
- YSRCP govt aims to make women financially independent
- Kanipakam temple chief thanks CM for raising retirement age
- CM committed to welfare of people: MP Avinash
Govt committed to farmers welfare says MLC Y Sivarami Reddy
Highlights
Anantapur: MLC Y Sivarami Reddy on Friday claimed that the YSRCP-led government is committed to welfare of poor and needy people.
Participating in Jagananna Suraksha camp at Vajra Karur, Sivarami Reddy said that the YSRCP government stands hundred per cent for farmers welfare and was bent on reaching out to the farmers through multiple interventions. He said that the welfare and development were two eyes of government and both the late YSR and Chief Minister beloved in the concept of welfare state.
He stated the TDP’s malicious campaign against the YSRCP government was mainly for its own political survival.
