Govt committed to farmers welfare says MLC Y Sivarami Reddy

MLC Y Sivarami Reddy distributing certificate to a woman under Jagananna Suraksha programme held at Vajra Karur in Anantapur on Friday
Anantapur: MLC Y Sivarami Reddy on Friday claimed that the YSRCP-led government is committed to welfare of poor and needy people.

Participating in Jagananna Suraksha camp at Vajra Karur, Sivarami Reddy said that the YSRCP government stands hundred per cent for farmers welfare and was bent on reaching out to the farmers through multiple interventions. He said that the welfare and development were two eyes of government and both the late YSR and Chief Minister beloved in the concept of welfare state.

He stated the TDP’s malicious campaign against the YSRCP government was mainly for its own political survival.

