Govt on a mission to conserve Eastern Ghats says Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Visakhapatnam: 'Mission Conserve Eastern Ghats,' an initiative by the Visakhapatnam Forest Division, Andhra Pradesh Forest Department, was launched on Saturday on the eve of the 'International Day for Biological Diversity.'

Minister for Energy, Forests, Environment, Science and Technology, Mines and Geology Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy released a poster in the presence of Civil Supplies Minister K Venkata Nagewsara Rao, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park curator Nandani Salaria, and other officials.

Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy instructed the officials to promote greenery in the city of Visakhapatnam and involve the industries to take up a large-scale plantation in collaboration with the forest department. He also directed to utilise a good portion of the CSR and CER funds for plantation purposes in order to make Visakhapatnam the number one city in the country.

District Forest Officer Anant Shankar informed that the plan was conceptualised few months back and it focuses on conservation of native species of this biodiversity-rich belt of Eastern Ghats. "Many of these species are found in the Eastern Ghats only and hence require interventions to save them and propagate them for future," the DFO mentioned.

The mission is an integrated endeavour that focuses on conservation of natural resources, increasing green cover, sustainable utilisation of non-timber forest products (NTFPs), tribal development, stepping up efforts to reduce increasing temperature and pollution levels in the urban areas and also invites public participation.

Enhancing greenery as well as biodiversity in the Visakhapatnam city and forests around, initiating a people's movement in conserving biodiversity, processing of non-timber forest produce (NTFPs) and ensuring providing organic and pure forest products to the public, providing assistance to Etikoppaka traditional toys industry, initiating fight against plastic menace, among others form a part of the mission's objectives.