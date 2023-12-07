Guntur: Road connectivity badly hit IN Guntur district

Guntur /Narasaraopet : Road connectivity between Amaravati and Krosuru was cut off due to overflowing of Kappalavagu on the road at Vutukuru. Road connectivity between Amaravati and Sattenapalli was also disrupted on Wednesday due to submergence of road by Parasavagu at Talluru.

Similarly, road connectivity between Amaravati and Vijayawada was cut off due to overflow of rainwater on the road at Pedamaddur near Amaravati.

When the road connectivity was cut off, vehicle riders and pedestrians faced a lot of problems. Rainwater inundated agriculture and horticulture fields in over 90,000 acres in Guntur district.

According to the preliminary estimates, paddy fields inundated over 60,000 acres in Guntur district. The fields already lodged due to rainwater. Bengal gram fields inundated in over 25,000 acres and black gram fields in 2500 acres. The farmers are worrying that the rainwater in the paddy fields will damage the crop ready for threshing and the paddy will get discoloured.

The traders will offer less price for discoloured paddy. As a result, they will get losses and Bengal gram, black gram fields inundated in Guntur and Tenali revenue divisions of Guntur district.

A farmer T Sambasiva Rao of Krosuru mandal said, “I have cultivated a chilli crop in three acres of land in Krosuru. Till December 4, due to lack of sufficient water supply, I have faced a lot of problems. Heavy rain caused by Cyclone Michaung inundated chilli crops and rainwater in the fields will damage the chilli gardens. As a result, we will get inferior quality of yield. Chilli crop will be discoloured. We demand the government to extend helping hand.”

Meanwhile, Guntur district administration decided to start enumeration to assess the crop damage caused by Cyclone Michaung.