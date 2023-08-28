GVMC Commissioner exhorts youth to contribute to Eco Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Youth and voluntary organisations should contribute generously to make Visakhapatnam a clean city and extend their support to the ‘Eco Vizag’ campaign, said Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma.

Participating in a cleanliness programme organised jointly by the GVMC and Rotaract Club of GITAM students on Sunday at Rushikonda beach, the Commissioner appreciated the students, faculty members and representatives of NGOs for participating in the drive and doing their bit for the society.

He mentioned that the GVMC is undertaking a number of programmes to make Visakhapatnam cleaner as a part of the Eco Vizag campaign that focuses on five parameters – Eco Clean, Eco Green, Eco Blue, Eco Zero Plastic and Eco Zero Pollution.

In connection with this, Saikanth Varma informed that the GVMC is cleaning the sea stretches through beach sweeping missions to remove waste from the coast.

Further, he laid emphasis on the need to maintain cleanliness at home and surroundings. The Commissioner said single-use plastic products were banned and appealed to the public to use alternative supplies.

He suggested the commuters opt for public transport, e-vehicles and bicycles to help control pollution. GVMC additional commissioner V Sanyasi Rao, Chief Medical Officer Naresh Kumar, zonal commissioner K Kanaka Mahalakshmi, GITAM Rotaract Club representatives. Rotary Club president Kishore Kumar participated in the

programme.