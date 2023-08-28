Live
- AIIMS, SRM-AP sign MoU to enhance collaboration
- Govt sets up panel to probe alleged COVID irregularities during BJP regime
- Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti visits residential school
- Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day
- YSRCP to complain to SEC over bogus votes
- Delhi's Preparations For G20 Summit: Aesthetic Upgrades And Infrastructure Enhancements
- NGOs receiving foreign fund to face stringent verification: HC
- Rape and murder of Soujanya: Udupi activist seeks divine help through Urulu seve
- Bengaluru voted best place to live, but denizens reel under inflation
- New ‘elevated walkway’ ready for passengers at Kempegowda International Airport
Just In
GVMC Commissioner exhorts youth to contribute to Eco Vizag
Visakhapatnam: Youth and voluntary organisations should contribute generously to make Visakhapatnam a clean city and extend their support to the ‘Eco...
Visakhapatnam: Youth and voluntary organisations should contribute generously to make Visakhapatnam a clean city and extend their support to the ‘Eco Vizag’ campaign, said Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma.
Participating in a cleanliness programme organised jointly by the GVMC and Rotaract Club of GITAM students on Sunday at Rushikonda beach, the Commissioner appreciated the students, faculty members and representatives of NGOs for participating in the drive and doing their bit for the society.
He mentioned that the GVMC is undertaking a number of programmes to make Visakhapatnam cleaner as a part of the Eco Vizag campaign that focuses on five parameters – Eco Clean, Eco Green, Eco Blue, Eco Zero Plastic and Eco Zero Pollution.
In connection with this, Saikanth Varma informed that the GVMC is cleaning the sea stretches through beach sweeping missions to remove waste from the coast.
Further, he laid emphasis on the need to maintain cleanliness at home and surroundings. The Commissioner said single-use plastic products were banned and appealed to the public to use alternative supplies.
He suggested the commuters opt for public transport, e-vehicles and bicycles to help control pollution. GVMC additional commissioner V Sanyasi Rao, Chief Medical Officer Naresh Kumar, zonal commissioner K Kanaka Mahalakshmi, GITAM Rotaract Club representatives. Rotary Club president Kishore Kumar participated in the
programme.