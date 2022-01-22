GVMC officials create awareness on Swachh Survekshan

Visakhapatnam: Efforts should be made to place the city on the top rank in Swachh Survekshan– 2022, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha said.



Paying a visit to various colonies located at 11th and 12th wards of the GVMC, they instructed the sanitation staff to ensure the wards are kept clean and drainsclog-free. They told the staff to collect fines from the shopkeepers for using single-use plastic covers despite the ban. Meanwhile, the corporation officials took out a rally to create awareness on Swachh Survekshan.

Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha suggested the staff to water the plants along the median by fetching water from the nearby well. The mayor and the municipal commissioner visited BRTS road, Pedagadili, Arilova along with the ward corporator A Rohini. The municipal commissioner suggested ways to widen the road near Arilova double road and clear encroachments. They were accompanied by chief medical officer (GVMC) KSLG Sastry, assistant engineer Appaji, sanitary inspectors and others.