Healthcare to get top priority in ASR district: Collector

Visakhapatnam:Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district collector Sumit Kumar said that the healthcare of the tribals would be given top priority. Inaugurating a mega health camp along with Paderu MLA K. Bhaga Lakshmi and integrated tribal development agency (ITDA) project officer R Gopala Krishna here on Monday, the collector said as per the directions of the Central and state governments, mega health camps were organised to celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumit Kumar said that the health camps will be organised in both the revenue divisions of ASR district and added that the ITDA project officer is conducting health camps once every 15 days.

Similarly, a blood donation camp was organised at the medical camp. About 464 tribals volunteered for the camp. "We are generating health IDs for patients coming to the medical camp and Arogyasri related issues are also being solved through the data collected," the collector mentioned.

Superintendent of police Satish Kumar, district medical and health officer L. Ram Mohan, additional district medical officer Leela Prasad and AP medical council member T Narasinga Rao were present on the occasion.