ICG rescues two crew members from stranded US sailing vessel

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) carried out a rescue operation for the US sailing vessel ‘Sea Angel’ stranded about 52 nautical miles south-east of Indira Point, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The yacht, carrying two crew members, was disabled amid extremely rough conditions with a blown sail and entangled propeller.

Upon receiving the distress alert, Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Port Blair alerted all nearby merchant vessels and launched rescue coordination protocols.

Further, ICG ship Rajveer was deployed and the ship established communication with the stranded crew while conducting an onsite assessment.

Despite heavy winds and mechanical disablement, the crew was found safe and in good health. Demonstrating professionalism, the ICG ship Rajveer reached the vessel and carried out an onsite assessment with precision.

The Indian Coast Guard executed the swift rescue operation for the US sailing vessel ‘Sea Angel’ off Andaman and Nicobar Islands on July 10.

On July 11th morning, the yacht was successfully towed and escorted to Campbell Bay harbour.