ICMR and NIE teams visit KGH

Visakhapatnam: A team of research scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE) visited King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam on Friday as part of a field study to assess the healthcare system's preparedness to prevent and manage heat-related illnesses.

The two-day study aims to evaluate the capacity of healthcare facilities to detect, diagnose and treat illnesses caused by extreme heat. The team includes Vaidehi, a research scientist from ICMR, New Delhi, and Priyanti and Vignesh, research scientists from the National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai.

As part of the study, the team will also visit a medical college and two primary health centres to assess the availability of medical facilities, infrastructure, healthcare personnel and other essential resources required to manage heat-related health problems.

The researchers will examine the existing healthcare system's ability to respond effectively to heat-related illnesses, focusing on the preparedness of hospitals and primary healthcare facilities to provide timely medical assistance. Relevant data will be collected and documented as part of the research to evaluate the current level of preparedness and identify areas that may require improvement.

KGH Superintendent I. Vani, Medical College Principal KVSM Sandhya Devi, Vice-Principal Krishnaveni, Professor of General Medicine and Deputy Superintendent of the Hospital A. Gopala Rao, Associate Professor of Social Medical Sciences KKL Prasad, Assistant Professor Vandana and Assistant Professor in the Department of General Medicine Vijayakumar provided the research team with the necessary information and assistance during the visit.