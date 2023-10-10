IIMV training programme for NTPC Simhadri executives

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam (IIMV) commenced a foundation course in general management for E5 level executives of NTPC-Simhadri.

Aimed to improve the working professionals’ critical abilities and managerial skills, the six-day training programme, scheduled from October 9 to 14 blends foundational competence building techniques with advanced leadership aptitude, appropriate for future leaders to meet the challenges of a highly dynamic business environment. Twenty officers from NTPC are participating in the programme.

Speaking at the inaugural session, HOP of NTPC, Simhadri Sanjay Kumar Sinha, shared the significance of management training for future managerial and leadership roles. In addition, he stressed on the importance of learning organisation and change management.

He said participants need to update themselves with advancement of technology and inculcate managerial skills to improve workplace productivity.

Welcoming the participants, Prof M V Anuradha (Dean, Administration) shared that such customised programmes help organisations in developing tomorrow’s entrepreneurial leaders. While welcoming the dignitaries and participants, Prof Saroj Kumar Pani (programme director) gave an overview of the planned sessions. Programme director Vishal Singh Patyal expressed his gratitude towards the NTPC organisation which supports these programmes that produce effective managerial skills for their working professionals.