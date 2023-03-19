Indian, Australian teams arrive in city

Amid warm welcome, the Indian and Australian cricket teams arrived in Visakhapatnam on Saturday on a special chartered flight from Mumbai. Andhra Cricket Association secretary SR Gopinath Reddy, APEX Council member Purushottam and GVMC Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar welcomed the players and match officials at Visakhapatnam International Airport. Special arrangements were made by the ACA in coordination with the police for the cricket players. Both the teams will be put up at Radisson Blu hotel.



