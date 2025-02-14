Induction of third 25T Bollard Pull tug Ashva

Visakhapatnam: Induction ceremony for the third 25T Bollard Pull (BP) Tug Ashva was held at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam in the presence of Rear Admiral K Srinivas, ASD (V). Designed indigenously and built in accordance with relevant naval rules and Regulation of Indian Register of Shipping (IRS), these tugs are a part of the contract for construction of six 25T BP tugs concluded with Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL), Kolkata.

The shipyard had successfully delivered two of these tugs utilised by the Indian Navy to provide assistance to naval ships and submarines during berthing, un-berthing and manoeuvring in confined waters.

The tugs will also provide afloat fire fighting support to ships alongside or at anchorage and have the capability to conduct limited search and rescue operations. These tugs are proud flag bearers of Make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives of the government of India.