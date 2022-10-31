INS Jyoti made port call at Singapore

Visakhapatnam: INS Jyoti made a port call at Singapore during her operational deployment in the Eastern Indian Ocean Region and South China Sea. During the visit which began on October 27 and concluded two days later, the ship's crew had professional interactions with personnel from the Republic of Singapore Navy.

During the interaction, both sides had wide ranging discussions on the dynamic developments in the region. As a part of community outreach, a special tree plantation drive was also undertaken.