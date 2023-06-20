  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

INS Kiltan to celebrate International Day of Yoga in Bangladesh

The crew of INS Kiltan arrived at Chattogram, Bangladesh to participate in professional interactions, cultural exchanges, among others.
x

The crew of INS Kiltan arrived at Chattogram, Bangladesh to participate in professional interactions, cultural exchanges, among others. 

Highlights

INS Kiltan arrived at Chattogram, Bangladesh to a warm welcome by the Bangladesh Navy.

Visakhapatnam: INS Kiltan arrived at Chattogram, Bangladesh to a warm welcome by the Bangladesh Navy.

During her stay in the harbour, the ship's crew will participate in professional interactions, cultural exchanges and sports fixtures strengthening the bond between both the navies.

A joint yoga session with the personnel of the Bangladesh Navy is planned on Wednesday marking the 'International Day of Yoga' and the 'Ocean Ring of Yoga'.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X