IRCTC launches special flight tour packages from Visakhapatnam

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched two special flight tour packages for tourists from Visakhapatnam. To this end, IRCTC, South Central Zone Area Officer Chandramohan Bisa issued a statement on Tuesday.



The Kashmir Heaven On Earth Yatra (3 nights, 4 days) starts on July 29 in Visakhapatnam and ends on August 1 in Visakhapatnam.



The Mesmerizing Kerala (5 nights, 6 days) trek starts on August 10 in Visakhapatnam and ends on August 15 in Visakhapatnam. Indigo Airlines offers economy class flights.



The Chandramohan said that the people interested to contact the IRCTC office at the main entrance of Visakhapatnam Railway Station and contact 0891–2500695, Chandankumar - 82879 32318, Gananath 82879 32281.