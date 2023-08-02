Japanese delegation visits MITS

Madanapalle: Japanese University delegation comprising Prof Yukari Shirota, Gakushuin University, Prof Tetsuji Kuboyama from Gakushuin University, and Pro. Takako Hashimoto from Chiba University of Commerce-Japan, visited Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science campus, according to College Principal Dr C Yuvaraj.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, he said that the School of Management and School of Computing will work on joint research projects in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning, and Data Science.

He said that this is a good opportunity to encourage students and faculty in academic excellence and innovation.

As part of this, an interaction session with students and faculty was organsed. Prof Takako Hashimoto spoke in this programme and explained to the students about IEEE ethics and their purpose. She said that many research projects in the field of engineering will be included in this, and this membership will be very useful for the research. Professor Tetsuji Kuboyama said that the job opportunities in his country were much better.

He said that there will be more opportunities in the fields of construction, machine parts and tool industry, electronics and information, ship building and ship machinery, etc. He also said that the Japanese government will give special visas in the specified skilled worker category to those who want to work in Japan. In the programme, Principal of the College Dr C Yuvaraj, Dean International Cell Dr Sremmant Basu, Professor Dr Basabi Chakrabarti, senior manager IRO, U Vijaya Lakshmi, B Srikanth and others participated.