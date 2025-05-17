JSP corporator writes to Dy CM

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Jana Sena Party corporator P Murthy Yadav wrote a letter to party chief K Pawan Kalyan requesting him to consider JSP candidate for the post of Deputy Mayor.

In his letter, he explained the Jana Sena Party played a very pivotal role both in moving the no confidence motion and electing the new Mayor of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.

Keeping the party’s key role in moving the no confidence motion, party cadre, leaders and corporators along with three MLAs whose constituencies fall in the jurisdiction of the GVMC aspire to allot the post of Deputy Mayor to the JSP.

He urged in his letter the party leadership to select a suitable candidate excluding him for the role of Deputy Mayor in the upcoming election scheduled on May 19.

The need to have the JSP representation in the grand alliance council is not just his wish but also the collective appeal of all the party workers and leaders who have put in best of their efforts in times of need for the betterment and upliftment of the party.