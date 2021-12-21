JSP protests privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the ongoing digital campaign called out by Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, JSP corporator P Murthy Yadav and activists staged novel protests against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) here on Monday.

In support of the Ukku stir, activists displayed placards at Maddilapalem Telugu Talli statue. Later, they staged a half-naked protest along the shore, displaying placards and raising slogans. Speaking on the occasion, Murthy Yadav said all parties should come forward to protect the pride of the State and save the VSP from getting privatised. He demanded that the MPs should extend support by displaying placards in the Parliament against VSP sale.

The JSP leaders alleged that the privatisation exercise was initiated keeping valuable lands of the VSP in view. They demanded that the State government should put pressure on the Centre through MPs to withdraw the decision of 100 percent disinvestment of VSP. The protesters suggested expediting the process of allotting captive mines for the VSP to overcome the losses. Jana Sena Party leaders Pesala Srinu, Nakka Mahesh, OmmiPolaraju and Nammi Rajesh were present.