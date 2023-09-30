JSP to launch door-to-door campaign today

Vizianagaram: Jana Sena Party has planned a mega campaign to get closer to common people and to seek the support.

Gurana Ayyalu, senior JSP leader in Vizianagaram, said that they would launch a door-to-door campaign from Saturday to explain to people the policies of their party.

“Our party workers will explain to people how the JSP-TDP combine will transform the State and lives of the people and how both the parties will lead Andhra Pradesh towards progress and prosperity. Our party will be the right choice for the people and they should take the right decision at the right time and cast their votes to candidates representing the JSP-TDP alliance,” he said.

He said the JSP-TDP combine will teach a fitting lesson to the YSRCP govt which is mired in corruption.

The “illegal arrest” of TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has outraged people of the State and they are coming forward to support the JSP and TDP. People will oust Jagan Mohan Reddy from power, the JSP leader said.

The JSP activists released posters and brochures of the door-to-door campaign on the occasion.