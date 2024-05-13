Live
- 63 pc voter turnout in Odisha
- Musk's SpaceX is quick to build in Texas, slow to pay its bills
- TCS announces to create global AI centre of excellence in France
- 4,000 animal and plant species affected by smuggling worldwide
- Hooda questions BJP on rejection of demand for Ahir Regiment in Army
- Poling complete in peaceful manner in Gadwal and Alampur Segments.
- Beyond Politics: PM Modi's Gurdwara visit signals his deep respect for Sikh culture, values
- Polling peaceful in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, provisional figures indicate highest turnout since 1996
- WB offers quick access to 10 pct of undisbursed loans for Bangladesh's crisis response
- KSCW chief warns Against Sharing Sensitive Information Online
Just In
KA Paul exhorts people to cast their vote
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: President of Praja Shanti Party KA Paul exhorted voters to exercise their franchise without fail.After paying a visit to various...
Visakhapatnam: President of Praja Shanti Party KA Paul exhorted voters to exercise their franchise without fail.
After paying a visit to various polling booths and interacting with the voters waiting in the queue lines, KA Paul mentioned that the encouraging turnout is a clear indication of people's aspiration to seek change in the governance.
He exhorted youth and women to step out of their house and utilise their democratic right.
Examining the facilities at the polling booths, KA Paul expressed concern over the lack of facilities provided at a few centres. "Not even water bottles are supplied to the voters," he lamented.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS