KA Paul exhorts people to cast their vote

Visakhapatnam: President of Praja Shanti Party KA Paul exhorted voters to exercise their franchise without fail.

After paying a visit to various polling booths and interacting with the voters waiting in the queue lines, KA Paul mentioned that the encouraging turnout is a clear indication of people's aspiration to seek change in the governance.

He exhorted youth and women to step out of their house and utilise their democratic right.

Examining the facilities at the polling booths, KA Paul expressed concern over the lack of facilities provided at a few centres. "Not even water bottles are supplied to the voters," he lamented.